Mahabharat Written Update May 29: Karna Meets His Real Mother

In the latest episode of Mahabharat, Radha informed Karna about his real mother and this disappointed Karna. Vrushali comforted him and suggested that he should go to meet his real mother. Karna went and met his real mother who asked him for a favour. Karna regretted all the fights he had with the Pandavas in past.

Mahabharat written update May 29

Karna's mother Radha started explaining how she along with his father raised him together. Karna along with his mother started shedding tears and asked who is his real mother if Radha didn't give birth to him. She didn't answer and his father told that they don't know. His father then told him the story of how he along with Radha wanted a son and they found him in a basket along the Ganga river.

ALSO READ | Mahabharat Written Update May 26: Soldiers Are Ordered To Capture Krishna

Mahamantri Vidur went to Krishna and told him he wanted peace amongst all the brothers. Vidur expressed his anxiety over the feud, to which Krishna replied that it was not his fault and said that he tried to stop the war but did not succeed and the victim will be decided during the war.

Krishna said he will invite Hastinapur for the war and told Kunti that all her sons will arrive to take blessings from her. Kunti said she was without fear since Krishna is there with her sons. Krishna told that if she worried about someone then she should go to that person and solve the issue.

ALSO READ | Mahabharat Written Update May 27: Duryodhan's Oath To Destroy Krishna

Karna went to the riverside in a pensive mood. He recollected the time when he had challenged Arjun to destroy him on the battlefield. His wife arrived and told him about Krishan who also has two mothers and said that he shows equal love to both of them.

Karna told her how he felt that all the insults he faced were due to Arjun. He said he always wanted to defeat Arjun and earn respect among his peers and now that he knows Arjun is his brother, he has to love him and Duryodhan, who has accompanied him all throughout his childhood, has to be shown hatred. Vrushali advised him to meet Kunti and she can help him through the situation.

Kunti cried recollecting all the memories she had with Karna. He, on the other hand, prayed to Lord Surya. Kunti arrived and said that she had come to Karna to ask him for a favour, following which the episode ended.

ALSO READ | 'Mahabharat' Written Update May 28: Krishna Reveals Truth About Karna's Parents

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.