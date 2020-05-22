Did You Know Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Was Lead In THIS Malayalam Movie?

Nitish Bharadwaj is best known for his role as Lord Krishna in B. R. Chopra's mythological TV series Mahabharat. Also his portrayal of several Avatars of Vishnu from Chopra's other popular work Vishnu Puran is well known. Nitish Bharadwaj made his debut directorial film in Marathi titled Pitruroon which was highly acclaimed and won him accolades from both the audiences and critics. He focuses entirely on his career through screenwriting, directing, and acting.

Recently, during the lockdown period, Doordarshan has announced the return of Nitish Bharadwaj's Vishnu Puran on its channel after BR Chopra's Mahabharat finished airing. After the re-run of the show Mahabharat and Vishnu Puran, the actor has again become synonymous with the character of Krishna to the masses. But did you know that apart from these shows, the actor is fondly remembered in Kerala for a Malayalam film that he did in the 1990s? The film was titled Njan Gandharvan.

Njan Gandharvan was a movie that starred Nitish Bharadwaj in the lead role of 'Gandharvan' in the film. According to Hindu mythology, Gandharvas are celestial musicians and Soma providers in Devaloka who are meant to keep the devas and lords entertained. Njan Gandharvan is a 1991 Malayalam imaginary romantic film penned and helmed by P. Padmarajan.

The film Njan Gandharvan stars the old Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj and Vaishali fame Suparna Anand in the prominent roles. The story of the film Njan Gandharvan revolves around a mysterious fantasy about a girl and her desire for a celestial lover. This celestial lover keeps appearing from a wooden statue that she came across on a beach. However, he is unseen to others, as in, the other people cannot see that wooden statue come to life except her.

The film Njan Gandharvan’s songs were composed by Johnson with lyrics penned by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. The soundtrack was released by Tharangini, and the songs had an exceptional greeting that made the audience of Malayalam cinema excited. Have a look at this Nitish Bharadwaj's 'Gandharva' character from this Malayalam movie-

