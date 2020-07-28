Mahhi Vij Hints At The Fiasco About Her Wearing Shehnaaz’s ‘borrowed’ Top With A Post?

Television actor Mahhi Vij recently got herself embroiled in an ugly controversy wherein she was accused of borrowing some outfits from a Delhi based online retail store which was also donned by Bigg Boss 13 contestant and her close friend Shehnaaz Gill during the reality show.

The online retail store, 'Made For Her' accused Mahhi of sourcing some clothes from them for Shehnaaz during the reality show and when the actor was asked to return them, she only went on to return some of the outfits while keeping the rest of it with her.

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor had confirmed misplacing the outfits and had also agreed to compensate for the loss. Now, as many fans of the actor started lashing out at the store for gaining a 'publicity' by lashing out at the actor, Mahhi shared a cryptic post on her social media which may be directed towards her fans.

Also Read: Mahhi Vij Has Befitting Response To A Fan Pointing Out Her Dark Circles In A Selfie

Mahhi Vij's cryptic post

The actor took to her Instagram story to share a post wherein she preached to her fans to spread positivity instead of pulling people down. She wrote that when you try to pull someone down, you are pulling yourself down. She further urged her fans to 'spread positivity' along with a heart emoji. This may be in reference to her fans lashing out at the store for the entire fiasco. Take a look at the Balika Vadhu actor's post.

Also Read: Jay Bhanushali Mulls Launching YouTube Channel, Fans Suggest Hilarious Name Ideas

The online retail store accused the actor of the same through an Instagram post and also claimed that Mahhi owes them Rs 25,000. But the Shubh Kadam actor was quick to retaliate in the post and took a jibe at the page stating that she was not wearing the outfits for free and that they were in a hurry to 'create a scene'. She also accused the page of making the whole matter ugly and agreed to compensate for their loss. Take a look at the post shared by the retail store and Mahhi's reply to them.

Also Read: Mahhi Vij Opens Up About Her Bond With Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Don't Have Words To Express'

The stylist of the retail store, Naina Jindal also spoke about the controversy to a portal. She stated that she tried contacting Mahhi after the latter was spotted wearing one of Shehnaaz's borrowed clothes from their store. She added that she went on to use the mode of social media as the actor had blocked her after she had reminded her to return the clothes as well as to pay for the misplaced clothes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.