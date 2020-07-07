Mahhi Vij Has Befitting Response To A Fan Pointing Out Her Dark Circles In A Selfie

Television actor Mahhi Vij had a befitting reply to a fan pointing out her dark circles in a selfie. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the message. The actor wrote her reply in a story. Here’s everything you need to know about Mahhi Vij’s response. Read on:

Mahhi Vij's befitting response

Actor Mahhi Vij shares her photos and videos on Instagram regularly. She also shares stories on the photo-sharing platform featuring selfies with family members and friends. Recently, the actor took to her official handle and dropped a screenshot of a fan’s reply pointing out her flaws. She posted a story on the platform with someone’s message about her dark circles in one of the photos. However, Mahhi Vij had a befitting response to it, and she wrote a text that will win your heart.

A person wrote a friendly message and gave the actor a suggestion. He replied to Mahhi Vij’s Instagram story and revealed that he liked her as a person. The fan also asked her to try eye serum from a particular Indian brand after pointing out the dark circles in her selfie.

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor responded to the message by posting the snip in her story. She wrote, “Yeah dark circles which I never had in my life, but they are worth it as I am looking after my child. No help even more than hen I will get I am a little paranoid”. Mahhi Vij is quite fond of her children. In the story, the actor revealed how much she loves her dark circles and embraces them because of being a mother. Check out her response:

Mahhi Vij's photos with kids

Mahhi Vij shares photos of her children on official Instagram. Moreover, her name on the handle also has Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer. Here are some of the actor’s snaps with her kids that you must check out:

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

In her latest post with one of her kids, Mahhi Vij shared a monochrome picture with Tara. It features the duo looking keenly at each other. The actor wrote an adorable caption alongside her snap. It read, “Hello Best Friend, I thank God each second for bringing you into my life!”.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Also read: Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.