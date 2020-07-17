Jay Bhanushali Mulls Launching YouTube Channel, Fans Suggest Hilarious Name Ideas

Television actor Jay Bhanushali is quite active on his social media. He posts several cute photos and videos with his kids. During the lockdown, he is sharing many fun-filled and entertaining videos with his kids. Such posts are proof that he is surely enjoying his fatherhood and the time in this lockdown.

The actor recently took to his Instagram account and shared one such cute video for his fans. However, he hinted that he might start a Youtube channel with his little daughter Tara and wife Mahhi Vij. He also asked his fans to suggest a name for his Youtube channel.

Jay Bhanushali hints at starting a YouTube channel with wife Mahhi Vij and kids

Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable video with daughter Tara, In the video his daughter Tara is looking at the camera with a cute smile on her face. Jay Bhanushali is wearing a casual grey t-shirt as he carried his daughter in his arms.

In the caption of the post, Jay Bhanushali asked his fans to suggest a name for his YouTube channel if he ever starts it with his family and kids. He also posted several hashtags like #youtube #youtuber #youtubers #youtubevideos #familytime in the caption which made his fans wonder if he will seriously start a YouTube channel. A lot of his fans praised the actor and showed their excitement on Jay Bhanushali’s YouTube channel in the comments section.

Fans suggest names for Jay Bhanushali's YouTube channel

As he urged his fans to suggest some names for his YouTube channel, a lot of people came up with cute name suggestions in the comments section. One fan suggested that he should name his YouTube channel as ‘Tara Mahi Ki Jay’ as Jay Bhanushali’s daughter’s name is Tara and the name also incorporated his wife, Mahhi Vij’s name in it.

Some of the other suggestions were, ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Tarakepapa’, ‘Bhanushali fam’, etc. One user wrote, “The sunshine bhanushali family. This is because you guys are full of life with lots of smiley faces”. Let’s take a look at some of the best comments here.

On the work front

Jay Bhanushali will be next seen in the special edition of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He will be out of his house for about a month for the show. Jay Bhanuushali’s daughter Tara will be turning one on August 3. However, the actor will be giving it a miss as he will be busy shooting for the show.

