Mahhi Vij Shares A Video From Her Show 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' To Give Powerful Message

Television actor Mahhi Vij recently took to her social media to share a hard-hitting post on colour discrimination and a powerful message on the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Mahhi Vij took to her social media to share a video of herself as Nakusha which was her character from her hit show, Laagi Tujhse Lagan wherein her character had to hide her beauty and the color of her skin to protect herself from the evil eye of the predators.

The actor wrote that color discrimination has always been active in India and that her show, Laagi Tujhse Lagan was an honest attempt to bring this matter to light.

Mahhi shares a hard-hitting message in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement

Mahhi Vij wrote that there have been many discussions lately wherein people are pointing out the violence and anger which has happened due to colour discrimination. She went on to say that this problem has also been prevalent in India and she wonders when this will stop. Mahhi Vij further added that entertainment is just a medium but that she is glad that her show, Laagi Tujhse Lagan could put forth this message to the audience.

She wrote that she hopes that a solution comes to this problem of color discrimination and that there is no more loss of life and damage because of this issue. The video shared by Mahhi Vij shows her dark-skinned colored character of Nakusha from Laagi Tujhse Lagan along with her original skin tone.

She also received several appreciations for her post which sent out a powerful message indeed in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Some of the fans also got nostalgic about the popular show which was not only a huge hit but had also made the actor a household name in Indian television. Take a look at Mahhi Vij's video from her show, Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

