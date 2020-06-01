Mahhi Vij Shares Adorable Pic With Sidharth Shukla, Calls Him 'most Generous One'

Recently, TV actor Mahhi Vij shared a throwback picture, which also features Sidharth Shukla. In the blurred picture, Mahhi Vij is seen posing for a photo with the co-contestant and winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Sidharth Shukla. Mahhi Vij showered love on Sidharth Shukla as in her caption she quoted him 'her most generous person'.

READ | Mahhi Vij Opens Up About Her Bond With Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Don't Have Words To Express'

On Sunday morning, that is May 31, Mahhi Vij shared an unseen picture of her and Sidharth Shukla. In the photo, the KKK7 contestants are seen sharing a warm hug while posing with all-smiling faces. In the caption, Mahhi Vij made an interesting revelation as she stated that she only met Sidharth after the Fear Factor show. Her throwback photo garnered love on the internet as it bagged more than 17.4k likes and still counting. Adding praise note in the caption, Mahhi wrote, "Throwback @sidharth_shukla the only person I met after fear. My most generous one".

Check out Mahhi and Sidharth's throwback photo below:

Throwback @sidharth_shukla the only person I met after fear https://t.co/ePsOVBcx9h most generous one pic.twitter.com/EDAqo0Zm99 — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 31, 2020

READ | Mahhi Vij Sends Positivity To Pregnant Women And New Moms, Calls Them 'brave'

Interestingly, Maahi Vij and Sidharth Shukla participated in the seventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Mahhi Vij's husband and TV anchor Jay Bhanushali were also seen performing jaw-dropping stunts in the reality show. Mahhi was eliminated from the show while Jay quit the show after a week of Mahhi's elimination. Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy of the seventh installment of the series.

Mahhi Vij's quarantine time

Amid the quarantine, Mahhi Vij along with her kids and husband kept sharing entertaining posts. She often gave an insight into her quarantine. Her fun banters with husband Jay always managed to tickle the funny bone of her fans and followers.

READ | Mahhi Vij Breakdowns As She Misses Her Mom Amid Lockdown; Pens A 'thank You' Note; Watch

Apart from social media, Mahhi Vij also shared the details of her quarantine time with a leading entertainment portal. In her interview, while expressing her gratitude, Mahhi Vij said that for her, true happiness has been spending quality time with family through the lockdown. In her conversation, she also revealed that she can cook dishes like pasta, pizza and even bake cakes at home for the kids. So, there's nothing for which she has to step out for till date.

READ | Sidharth Shukla Shares A Stunning Picture Of Himself And Fans Call Him 'King', See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.