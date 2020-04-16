Mahima Makwana Reveals Vijay Deverakonda Recognised Her From The Show 'Balika Vadhu'

Television actor Mahima Makwana is currently essaying the role of Rani on the popular television show Shubharambh. In a live session with an entertainment portal, the actor spoke about the interaction she had with the South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Mahima Makwana expressed that she loves Vijay Deverakonda and spoke about the time she met him. Recalling the incident she revealed that he recognised her as the actor from Balika Vadhu.

Mahima Makwana in Balika Vadhu

While talking to the entertainment portal, Mahima Makwana revealed that not many people know that she has done a film in Telugu. She went on to say that in 2015, she did a film titled Venkatapuram and that she met Vijay Deverakonda during the music launch of the movie. Mahima Makwana said that the interaction was quite small, however, he recollected who she was. She was surprised to hear that Vijay Deverakonda recollected her as the girl from Balika Vadhu.

Mahima Makwana said that she saw Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy a few years after their interaction. While talking about Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, the Balika Vadhu actor stated that she liked the movie as an audience. She said that as a viewer, she liked the performance as well as the songs from the films. Mahima Makwana went on to say that she has seen the interview of the Kabir Singh director and feels that the misogynistic message was taken differently by the audience.

Mahima Makwana has been homebound like most actors due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the actor has been active on social media and has been showing her fans how she is spending her time amid the lockdown. She shared a video of herself dancing to the song Hawa Hawa from the movie Rockstar. While sharing the post she wrote, ‘There isn’t any problem in being happy and yourself. Thats me grooving to one of my favourite songs! #QuarantineAndChill #StayPositive’ [sic]

