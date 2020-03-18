Vijay Deverakonda Wants To Keep His Love Life Private, Says It Isn't Entertainment

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has been linked with several of his co-stars. However, he has always rubbished the rumours of being involved with his co-actors. During a recent interview with leading news daily in Hyderabad, the Arjun Reddy actor stated that he wouldn’t want to disclose his relationship status. Vijay Deverakonda in the interview stated that he doesn’t want his life to become a part of the entertainment and would rather keep his personal life private.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Are All Smiles As They Get Clicked With 'Fighter' Crew

Vijay Deverakonda on his love life

While talking to the news daily, the Telugu actor was asked if he has found love, to which he refused to comment on. He went on to say that even if he was with someone, he would want to keep it a secret. Vijay Deverakonda said that he doesn’t think it is necessary to disclose the details of his relationship status and that it is nobody’s business. He said that he would talk about his relationship with his parents, his friends as well.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Slips On His Way To 'Fighter' Shoot, Saved By His Team; See Video

Vijay Deverakonda said that he would eventually open up about his relationship when it happens. However, he stated that there is time for that to happen. When Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he would rather be a family man or enjoy his bachelorhood, Vijay stated that he is currently enjoying his bachelor life. He further added that there would come a day in his life where he would want to settle down and be a family man. He concluded by saying that he thinks it is beautiful to have people whom one can call their own and watch their kids grow up.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Reveals 'World Famous Lover' Will Be His Last Romantic Film, Know Why

Vijay Deverakonda has been linked with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Madanna on multiple occasions. However, the duo has always rubbished the rumours. Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen making his way into the Bollywood with his upcoming film titled 'Fighter'. In the film, he will be seen opposite Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Felicitated By The Chief Minister Of Telangana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.