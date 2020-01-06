The Debate
Mahima Makwana Of 'Shubhaarambh' Fame Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Style

Television News

Mahima Makwana is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The pretty actress has an impeccable sense of style and these pics are a proof-take a look

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana is a young television actor, who has done quite a few popular shows on television as the female lead. She was part of the popular Zee show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke in 2012. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her character in the show as a small-town girl named Rachna. The show ran over a successful stint of four years.

Post that, Mahima Makwana also featured in Hindi shows like Adhuri Kahani Hamari and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. Currently, Mahima Makwana is seen in Colors' light-hearted serial Shubhaarambh. The stunning actress is known for her brilliant acting skills, charming looks and impeccable sense of style. Take a look at some Mahima Makwana' best looks here.

Also Read: Five Bollywood Divas Who Have Rocked The Pixie Cut

Mahima Makwana in a peach lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

The Shubhaarambh actor looks nothing short of a princess in this ethereal peach lehenga. Her phenomenal choice of traditional jewellery and subtle makeup look is highly impressive. This wedding season, Mahima's ethnic look can be an inspiration for a traditional attire as well.

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Mahima Makwana in a knee-high short skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

Mahima looks ravishing in a blue body-hugging top and a short skirt. Her funky footwear is the highlight of her overall look.

Also Read: Indian Accessories That Need To Be In Your Jewellery Collection

Mahima in an all-black attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

Mahima is looking simply breathtaking in this all-black attire of hers. Her open hair and round sunglasses are complimenting her entire look to a great extent.

Also Read: Natasha Poonawalla: A Look At All The Times When She Proved Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Mahima looks ethereal in a peach dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

Mahima is looking nothing short of a dream in this pinkish-peach two-piece dress of hers. Her cute hair accessory makes this look one her best ones in 2019.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Owns Expensive Homes At These Popular Hollywood Addresses

Mahima stuns in a yellow dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

 

 

