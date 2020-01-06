Mahima Makwana Of 'Shubhaarambh' Fame Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Style

Mahima Makwana is a young television actor, who has done quite a few popular shows on television as the female lead. She was part of the popular Zee show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke in 2012. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her character in the show as a small-town girl named Rachna. The show ran over a successful stint of four years.

Post that, Mahima Makwana also featured in Hindi shows like Adhuri Kahani Hamari and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. Currently, Mahima Makwana is seen in Colors' light-hearted serial Shubhaarambh. The stunning actress is known for her brilliant acting skills, charming looks and impeccable sense of style. Take a look at some Mahima Makwana' best looks here.

Mahima Makwana in a peach lehenga

The Shubhaarambh actor looks nothing short of a princess in this ethereal peach lehenga. Her phenomenal choice of traditional jewellery and subtle makeup look is highly impressive. This wedding season, Mahima's ethnic look can be an inspiration for a traditional attire as well.

Mahima Makwana in a knee-high short skirt

Mahima looks ravishing in a blue body-hugging top and a short skirt. Her funky footwear is the highlight of her overall look.

Mahima in an all-black attire

Mahima is looking simply breathtaking in this all-black attire of hers. Her open hair and round sunglasses are complimenting her entire look to a great extent.

Mahima looks ethereal in a peach dress

Mahima is looking nothing short of a dream in this pinkish-peach two-piece dress of hers. Her cute hair accessory makes this look one her best ones in 2019.

Mahima stuns in a yellow dress

