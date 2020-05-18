Mahira Sharma Has 'bought' Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Pages? Here's The Truth

The controversial and popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 witnessed some major changing dynamics between the contestants like Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. Even though Mahira Sharma tried to warm up to Shehnaaz during her stint inside the house, the two were always at loggerheads due to their respective equations with Paras Chhabra. Recently, a well-known Bigg Boss social media page called, Mr. Khabri shared a tweet that stated that Mahira Sharma has bought one of the fan pages of Shehnaaz which created a huge uproar on social media.

Mahira Sharma's spokesperson rubbished the news of her buying Shehnaaz's fan pages

Many fans of Gill lashed out at Mahira Sharma for the same. However, now Mahira Sharma's spokesperson has revealed about the controversy in an interview with an online portal. Mahira Sharma's spokesperson revealed that the news of Mahira buying Shehnaaz's fan page is absolutely fake. The spokesperson also revealed that Mahira Sharma is extremely disappointed with this controversy.

Mahira Sharma's spokesperson added that there should be authentication to the news

Mahira Sharma's spokesperson called the news being circulated by Mr. Khabri to be fake and said that there should be some kind of responsibility as well as authentication before circulating such news. Mahira Sharma's spokesperson also added that this circulation of the fake news has to stop immediately. The Bigg Boss page, Mr. Khabri started putting these allegations on Mahira Sharma after some unusual activities started on Shehnaaz Gill's fan pages. Take a look at Mr. Khabri's tweet accusing Mahira of the Shehnaaaz's fan page controversy.

so @MahiraSharma_ is buying all The fan pages of @ishehnaaz_gill



Reason is that tuchha IconicWard🤣 she promoted That Lukha organiser, Now He wants to give her that award🤷‍♂️🤣 Arey aise hi dedo, She deserves such award🤣#BB13 me to bechari ko koie Fan ni bana to Khareedne do — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) May 16, 2020

According to media reports, Mahira had also lashed out at one of the fans of Shehnaaz during one of her live interview sessions with a portal. One of the fans of Shehnaaz Gill had accused the Kundali Bhagya actor to be jealous of Shehnaaz. At the end of the interview, Mahira Sharma noticed that netizens were commenting on the live video and calling her jealous.

She also noticed one particular comment that stated that Mahira Sharma is jealous of Shehnaaz Gill. Mahira then smiled at the camera and stated that she isn’t jealous of anyone, she went on to say that she achieves whatever she puts her mind to. Mahira Sharma also stated that she never wants something that isn’t hers. She concluded by adding that she doesn’t get jealous.

