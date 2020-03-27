Mahira Sharma Clears The Air About Being Jealous Of Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma spoke to a reputed entertainment-based portal about her equation with Shehnaaz Gill and if she has watched the much-awaited Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s song Bhula Dunga. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma spoke on an array of topics including meeting Paras Chhabra’s mother and her equation with Paras Chhabra. She even spoke about meeting all the contestants including Shehnaaz Gill ones the coronavirus outbreak is under control.

Is Mahira Sharma jealous of Shehnaaz Gill?

During the end of the interview, Mahira Sharma noticed that netizens were commenting on the live video and calling her jealous. She noticed one particular comment that stated that Mahira Sharma is jealous of Shehnaaz Gill. Mahira smiled at the camera and stated that she isn’t jealous of anyone, she went on to say that she achieves whatever she puts her mind to. Mahira Sharma also added that she never wants something that isn’t hers. She concluded by saying that she doesn’t get jealous.

Mahira Sharma talks about Shehnaaz Gill’s song Bhula Dunga

During the interview, Mahira Sharma was asked if she has seen the recently released song Bhula Dunga? Mahira Sharma stated that she hasn’t seen the music video yet. She also added that she hasn’t seen Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s music video Kalla Sohna Nai as well.

The song- Bhula Dunga features Shehnaaz Gill along with Sidharth Shukla and the chemistry that the pair shared was highly appreciated by the audiences. Bhula Dunga has been trending on the number 1 position on YouTube for three days and has over 26 million views and 2 million likes in just 3 days. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 were surprised to hear that Mahira Sharma had not heard the song as it is doing exceptionally well on the video streaming platform.

