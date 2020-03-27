Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma To Ring The Wedding Bells In Next 21 Days?

Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end, but the news around its contestants is refusing to die. The relationship status of the contestants and their whereabouts have always grabbed the attention of their fans. Recently, the news of Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma took the internet by storm, as the former spilled beans on their wedding plans.

Paras Chhabra reveals wedding plans with Mahira Sharma

Interestingly, amid the 21-day lockdown, Paras Chhabra interacted with a few of his fans through the Instagram handle of a leading entertainment portal. Paras Chhabra was answering questions from a few of his fans during the live session. One of his fans asked him about his wedding with Mahira Sharma, to which he replied 'Ye Kab Hua?' (When did this happen?) But later, he opened up about the same.

During the live session, Paras Chhabra said that if he and Mahira Sharma are destined to be hitched, then they might end up tying knots in the next 21 days of lockdown. The 29-year-old model also added that if they are bound to be together it might just happen. Paras Chhabra's statement is adding fuel to the fire since Mahira Sharma was pictured with his mother a few days ago which led to the rumours.

The 'Pahira' (fondly called by fans of Paras and Mahira) fans are eagerly waiting to know about their plans. Many of their fans were elated after seeing their chemistry in a recent music video, Baarish. The song has bagged praises from the audience and fans. It has garnered more than 615k likes with over 15 million views on YouTube.

