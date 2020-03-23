The Debate
Mahira Sharma Snapped With Paras Chhabra And His Mom; Fans Ask, "Pakka Ho Gaya Rishta?"

Television News

Recently, Mahira Sharma and her 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant, Paras Chhabra posed together with the latter's mother. Read on to know more about it in detail.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's bond on Bigg Boss 13 was one of the talked-about aspects of this popular reality show. Recently, the two "good friends" shared a picture with Paras' mother. Fans could not keep quiet about it and asked, "Pakka Ho Gaya Rishta?"

Mahira Sharma poses with Paras Chhabra and his mother

In a recent picture posted by an Instagram page, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are seen posing with Paras' mother. In the picture, while Paras smirks, Mahira and his mother are smiling at the camera. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UNSEEN UNDEKHA (@unseen.undekha_) on

Also Read: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Finale: Paras Chhabra To Choose Aanchal Khurrana?

Fans have reacted with happiness on seeing the picture of Paras and Mahira. One fan has even on to ask, "Pakka Ho Gaya Rishta?" (Is your marriage fixed?). Take a look,

paras chhabra

Also Read: "Everyone Has Their Own Version Of Truth": Paras Chhabra On Controversies Surrounding Him

It seems Mahira Sharma had visited Paras Chhabra's house. Taking to his Instagram account, Paras had also posted a picture on his feed and some candid, funny pictures of them on his story. He had also added a lovely caption tagging Mahira, "Be with the one who makes you feel safe @officialmahirasharma ☺️💫". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

mahira sharma paras chhabra mahira and paras Bigg Boss 13

Also Read: Akanksha Puri Breaks Silence On Paras Chhabra-Bigg Boss 13 Stylists Controversy

mahira sharma mahira and paras mahira sharma mahira and paras mahira sharma mahira and paras

Also Read: Paras Chhabra's Spokesperson Accuses His Stylists Of Using Cheap Publicity Tactics

In other news, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have released a music video together. It is called Baarish where Mahira and Paras play star-crossed lovers. Sonu Kakkar and  Nikhil D'Souza have lent their voices for the track while it has been composed by Tony Kakkar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

Also Read: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update For March 18: Tasks To Impress Paras Chhabra

Also Read: Paras Chhabra Takes A Dig At Shehbaaz Gill, Says He Was Not Needed In The MSK House

 

 

First Published:
