Mahira Sharma Snapped With Paras Chhabra And His Mom; Fans Ask, "Pakka Ho Gaya Rishta?"

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's bond on Bigg Boss 13 was one of the talked-about aspects of this popular reality show. Recently, the two "good friends" shared a picture with Paras' mother. Fans could not keep quiet about it and asked, "Pakka Ho Gaya Rishta?"

Mahira Sharma poses with Paras Chhabra and his mother

In a recent picture posted by an Instagram page, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are seen posing with Paras' mother. In the picture, while Paras smirks, Mahira and his mother are smiling at the camera. Take a look:

Fans have reacted with happiness on seeing the picture of Paras and Mahira. One fan has even on to ask, "Pakka Ho Gaya Rishta?" (Is your marriage fixed?). Take a look,

It seems Mahira Sharma had visited Paras Chhabra's house. Taking to his Instagram account, Paras had also posted a picture on his feed and some candid, funny pictures of them on his story. He had also added a lovely caption tagging Mahira, "Be with the one who makes you feel safe @officialmahirasharma ☺️💫".

In other news, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have released a music video together. It is called Baarish where Mahira and Paras play star-crossed lovers. Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza have lent their voices for the track while it has been composed by Tony Kakkar.

