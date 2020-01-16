Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma And Ex-contestant Manu Punjabi Dated For Three Years?

Bigg Boss 13, launched a few months ago, has managed to keep the audience hooked to their television sets with its interesting tasks and silly fights. The show, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan is often the talk of the town due to its fights and shocking revelations by the contestants. In the wake of the budding romance between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma, several media reports have revealed an interesting detail about Mahira Sharma's previous relationship.

Mahira Sharma was dating Manu Punjabi, reveals a media report

According to an online portal Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma was dating ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi for about three years. The couple who started dating soon after Manu Punjabi exited from the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, were in love for quite some time. The much-in-love couple reportedly broke up soon after Mahira Sharma was signed on for Bigg Boss 13. However, neither Manu Punjabi nor Mahira Sharma has ever confirmed their dating rumours to the media.

Mahira Sharma's mother unhappy with her growing closeness to Paras Chhabra?

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma's mother Sania Sharma will be seen entering the house for the 'Family Week'. She, who got emotional meeting her daughter after two months, spent some sweet moments with Mahira. She also expressed her disappointment over Paras and Mahira's growing closeness. She warned Paras to stop kissing her daughter, and also advised him to stay away from her matters. The show, that airs on Colors TV every day from 22:30 hrs, is reportedly one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television.

