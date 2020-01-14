Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Warns Paras Chhabra To Stop Kissing Her

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s closeness in the Bigg Boss 13 house has always been a hot topic of discussion. The two admit being only friends on the show, the majority of fans have been assuming the opposite.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Paras Chhabra giving a kiss on Mahira’s cheeks and he made sure to not to get up from his bed unless he did that. Paras confessed the same to Mahira but she gets annoyed and pushes him back. Mahira then warns Paras of getting his lips cut due to his kissing habit.

Sidharth Shukla who is seen watching all this, then tells Paras to just look at Mahira's brother's photo and he makes fun of him and calls him 'nalla paav'.

This does not go down well with Mahira and she gets extremely offended by it and even slaps Paras. He is unable to tolerate this behaviour and asks Mahira to stay in her limits. He even asks her to think to herself if she wants to stay with him.

Later, Paras goes near Mahira and tells her that she enjoys when he hugs or kisses her. Mahira then replies to Paras that she has never stopped him from hugging but she has stopped him from kissing her. Paras then asks Mahira to tell how he should behave with her and he will do it accordingly. He also makes an ugly statement that offends her more and she bursts into tears.

Further in the episode, Mahira asks him to speak to her respectfully and to be careful with the choice of words he uses. Paras again hugs her and she pushes him behind and sits on the sofa and cries.

The Lehenga actor further confesses that this all is shown on the screen and her family is not open-minded to see such things on national television. Para then tells Mahira that all this is affecting him as nobody talks to him like this.

Paras still continues to say that she has problems with my hugs and kisses but enjoys it completely. Mahira Sharma then tells him that he speaks way too much and asks him to shut his mouth and use his words carefully.

Further in the show, Shefali Jariwala intervenes and shares that she is craving for the bond that the two are sharing right now. Later Paras and Mahira patch-up and hug each other.

Image Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram/ Mahira Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.