Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora in Goa as the family celebrates Christmas together

The norm of spending the year-end away from home has been common among the stars of the film industry. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it was no different for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The latter joined his rumoured ladylove and her family as they celebrated Christmas together.

Malaika-Arjun celebrate Christmas in Goa

Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora had been sharing photos from their trip, which also included their parents and children. And recently it emerged that Arjun Kapoor was also a part of it, when he was clicked with the sister duo in a selfie from their outing. The rumoured star couple had their style game on point in casual attire and sunglasses as they posed at the beach.

Arjun also shared glimpses of the empty beach, as they termed it as ‘Goa diaries.’

The actor, however, had not been a part of the Arora family’s picture, where all were dressed as Santa Claus as they conveyed Chritsmas greetings.

The trip was the second for Malaika and Arjun after they both recovered from COVID-19. They had first headed to Dharamshala few weeks ago, as Malaika joined Arjun for the shoot of his movie Bhoot Police, while their close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan joined another member of the cast, Saif Ali Khan.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora on professional front

Malaika Arora had been a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer. She is also involved with her yoga training venture.

Arjun Kapoor wrapped a schedule of the shooting of Bhoot Police. The other films in his kitty include a romantic film with Rakul Preet Singh and the remake of Tamil film Comali.

