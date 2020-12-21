Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Sizzling No Makeup Face With Winter Sun Pouring All Over Her

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and shares posts related to health and fitness on social media. She recently shared a picture on her social media handle where she posted her own selfie in the light winter sun. Have a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram and see what she shared in her Instagram story.

Malaika Arora's Winter Sun Selfie

Malaika Arora fans, apart from her fitness posts, also love her no-filter selfies as she looks stunning without makeup too. She posted this picture on her Instagram story in which she can be seen lazily posing for a selfie while the winter sun was making her skin glow even more. In some of her other Instagram stories, she also shared a few memories of her by sharing a picture in which she can be seen with some of her friends.

Also Read Malaika Arora 'Decembering' With Some Exotic Food And Relaxing At Home

Also Read Malaika Arora Shares A Selfie Flaunting Her 'on Fleek' Eyeliner, Fans React; See Post Here

Malaika Arora’s photos

Malaika Arora has been sharing her fitness routine with her fans and also provides them with a detailed description of the Yoga poses she does. She shared this post recently in which she can be seen performing a Yoga pose and explaining about the pose as well as the steps to do it. In the post, she greeted everyone with a Namaste and mentioned about the Yoga pose named Adho Mukha Kapotasana. She then stated how this pose was a reminder that some days one must bow their heads in gratitude and thank the cosmos for all that one receives. She also stated how it was one of her favourite hip openers that not only provides a deep stretch to the body and it was also a great reliever of lower back pain. After describing the benefits of the pose, she mentioned the steps to do the Yoga pose. She stated the following steps in her caption so that her fans could easily perform it.

-From Downward Dog, bring your left leg forward, crossover the leg and sit on your left thigh, left heel touching your right hip.

-Exhale, bend forward extending your hands in front, chest resting on your left thigh.

-Hold for a few breaths and release the posture.

-Repeat the steps with the right leg

Also Read Sonu Sood’s Son Eshaan Sood Shells Out Fitness Goals Doing Pull Ups; Watch Video

Also Read Taimur's Birthday: Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ridhima Sahni Pour Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.