Malaika Arora 'Decembering' With Some Exotic Food And Relaxing At Home

Actor Malaika Arora has entered the December Mood and it involves some yum food, as the actor shared on her Instagram Story, yesterday on December 13, 2020. The picture features a series of dishes in the front and Arora in the background. Take a look at the picture she has shared.

Malaika Arora is ‘Decembering’

Malaika Arora has shared what is going on in her December and it involves some really yum looking food. The actor shared a picture which had food served and laid out in a line in front of her while she sat in the background, out of focus but evidently enjoying her glass of wine and in bliss. Malaika was seen wearing a comfortable set of white war pyjamas and wrote under it ‘Decembering’. Take a look at the picture here:

Malaika Arora is quite active on her Instagram feed as she keeps posting pictures of her doing different Yoga poses. Her recent post was of her doing the Vasisthasan which she also explained step by step in her caption. She wrote, “Namaste Everyone! Let's get the new week started with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek – Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose) This pose is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits. It stretches and strengthens the back, opening the chest, shoulders and throat. And it cultivates a feeling of universal love and acceptance”. She also asked her fans and followers to share their pictures while doing the asana and upload them on the photo-sharing platform.

Malaika’s ‘Outta Focus’

It seems the actor is enjoying the 'out of focus' trick these days as she had shared another picture on her feed recently, wherein the camera did not focus on her and she relaxed on her sofa. She followed the picture by sharing its fully focused picture in the same pose, the next day.

