Malaika Arora Says She Is An Emotional Judge, Not Calculative Or Strict

Malaika Arora has judged multiple reality shows over the years. She will now be seen judging the television reality show based on dance titled India’s Best Dancer. She recently spoke about how she is more of an emotional judge than a calculative one.

Malaika Arora talks about not being a strict judge

Malaika is all set to be seen on a television reality show, India’s Best Dancer, as a judge. In a recent interview with a leading newspaper daily, she spoke about the nature of her judging. She said that she is more of an emotional judge than a strict one. She spoke about how Nach Baliye was her first-ever dance-based reality show and since then there have been many shows. She also pointed out how she has judged the dance of people from different age groups; from five-year-olds to 60 something-year-olds. Malaika Arora said that every show has a different format and different parameters to judge. She added that she is someone who judges from her heart and is not a calculative judge.

Malaika Arora also spoke about how movies need to catch up in terms of dance. She said that the dances that come on television are unbelievable in terms of quality, standard, technique, and knowledge. She also said that some professionals in films might not be able to do what contestants do on the stage. She was, however, of the opinion that there are a number of talented people in the industry.

About India’s Best Dancer

India’s Best Dancer is an upcoming reality show which aims at hunting for the best dancer in the country. The show is being judged by Terence Lawrence, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur. Have a look at a glimpse of the reality show here.

