Malaika Arora's Has Judged THESE Dance Reality Television Shows; See Full List

Malaika Arora is one of the most gorgeous looking ladies in Bollywood. She has always been making the news, be it for her relationship status or her great and bold looks. The multi-tasker has gained a lot of popularity in the acting and dancing industry. Along with having a versatile profession, Malaika is also well-known for judging many reality television shows, like Perfect Bride, India’s Got Talent, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and more. Here are the dance reality television shows that Malaika Arora has judged in her career. Read ahead-

Dance shows judged by Malaika Arora

Nach Baliye

Malaika Arora made her debut as a judge on the show Nach Baliye Season 1, that aired on the channel Star One at the time. She was a judge for the first two seasons. Later, she made her comeback in Season 8 to reminisce her old memories. She judged the show alongside Saroj Khan and Farhan Akhtar in Nach Baliye Season 1 and 2.

Zara Nachke Dikha

Next, Malaika Arora went on to judge another dance show that aired on Star One, titled Zara Nachke Dikha . The show premiered on July 14, 2008, and was hosted by Karan Singh Grover and Shweta Gulati. The contestants of the show came from the film or television background and were already well-known faces. The format of the show was such that the competitors had to attempt to master various dance styles in order to survive successive weeks of elimination and win a cash prize as an award. The show was judged by some of the most popular Indian choreographers and actors, such as Malaika Arora Khan and Chunkey Pandey in the first season and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arshad Warsi and Vaibhavi Merchant in the second season.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Malaika Arora judged seasons 4 and 8 of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, that aired on Sony TV for four years and later on Colors TV. In season 4, Malaika judged the show alongside Remo D'Souza and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. In season 8, she replaced Karan Johar as a judge. The panel of judges also included Shahid Kapoor, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ganesh Hegde.

India’s Best Dancer

India's Best Dancer is a new and upcoming dance reality show going on-air. Malaika Arora, along with choreographers, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis will be the judging panel of this show. Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa turn hosts for India’s Best Dancer. The show will be premiering February 29th 2020, on Sony TV. The show timing will be from 8 PM to 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

