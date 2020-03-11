Malaika Arora's Forgotten Songs, From 'Chori Chori' To 'I Wanna Fall In Love'

Malaika Arora has had many songs in Bollywood that showcased her impressive dance moves. Out of the numerous hit songs that people still remember, there are a few songs that Malaika Arora did for movies in Bollywood and Tollywood which have not been chartbusters. Check out these forgotten songs of Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora's songs: Chori Chori Dekhe Mujhko

Chori Chori Dekhe Mujhko was sung in the melodious voice of Sunidhi Chauhan and featured two of the actors from the movie EMI that released in 2008. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt and Urmila Matondkar in pivotal roles. The Arabic vibe of the song was an instant catch and even though the film did not collect much at the box office, the song was immensely loved by music lovers.

Malaika Arora's dance songs: Fashion Khatam Mujhpe

The song Fashion Khatam Mujhpe featured in the 2015 movie Dolly Ki Doli. The movie starred Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Rajkumar Rao in the main star cast. The song was sung by Mamta Sharma, Wajid and Shabab Sabri. The lyrics for this song were by Irfan Kamal and the music was composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Malaika Arora's videos: Rathraina

The song Rathraina featured a dance number by Malaika Arora in the Telugu movie Athidi. The movie starred Mahesh Babu and Amrita Rao. The dance number was crooned in the melodious voice of Ranjith and Anushka. The number was composed by Mani Sharma.

Malaika Arora's songs: I wanna fall in love with you

The Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan song titled I Wanna Fall In Love With You featured in the movie Prem Kaa Game. The song featured the then real-life couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan.

