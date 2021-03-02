Malini Kapoor Joins Cast Of 'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii'; Back On TV After Three Years

Sony Entertainment Television is back with a new sitcom show which has already been gaining attention with its first few episodes and intriguing promos. The new show named Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii revolves around a joint family which consists of around eight men and one lady, who has been trying her best to satisfy her role as the only female in the family. Television actor Malini Kapoor is expected to join the cast soon and play a pivotal role in the show after taking a 3-year break from the entertainment industry. Fans are quite excited about what the actor has to offer since she has always brought a special charm to the screens through her unique roles.

Malini Kapoor joins the cast of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii

Malini Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors in the television industry. She has played key roles in a variety of shows which have earned a special place in the hearts of the viewers. The actor will soon be seen in the new sitcom show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, where she will play the role of Sargam's mother. The character owns an art gallery in the posh part of south Delhi. She plays a mother who is not quite satisfied with her daughter’s decision to marry into a middle-class family in Ghaziabad. She is worried about her daughter’s life as she looks down upon her new family and their ways of leading a comfortable life.

Actor Malini Kapoor recently shed some light on her new character in Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii and shared in a statement how she feels about her return to the television industry. She feels good to be back on sets after a break of 3 years. She said that when she first heard the story and details of her character, she instantly knew that she wanted to do the show. Her character, Lata, is a South Delhi elite who owns an art gallery. Malini revealed that the character is constantly worried for her daughter as she does not support her decision of marrying into a middle-class, joint family situated in the narrow lanes of Ghaziabad. The actor feels Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is a fun sitcom that beautifully brings forth the importance and bond of a joint family and hence, is a must-watch.

