Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Wins The Best Television Drama Series

Netflix’s much-acclaimed period drama The Crown recently bagged the best drama television series at the Golden Globes 2021 Awards. The nominees include HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Netflix’s Ozark and Netflix’s Ratched. The Crown also won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role, making it a four-time winner on the night.

Teleconferencing their award acceptance was showrunner Peter Morgan went on to thank the cast and crew of the much-acclaimed series. He also added that 'he is simply sorry as he is sitting right in his tragic little workplace and never surrounded by the individuals who make this present so pretty'. As the camera cut away to leads and co-stars Emma Corris, Gillian Anderson and Olivia Coleman. Emma said, “Thank you a lot to Diana. You taught me compassion and empathy”.

Newcomer Emma Corrin, who essayed the young princess Diana in The Crown, was named Best TV Drama Actress, beating veterans Olivia Colman and Laura Linney. Josh O'Connor, who starred in the Netflix series at Prince Charles, won the best TV drama actor.

The Crown season 4

The Crown revolves around Queen Elizabeth II's life from 1947 to the present day. Season 4 of the show is the period between 1979 to 1990, which is set during the period when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister. It also introduces Prince William and Lady Diana Spencer along with the weddings and other major events in their lives.

The Crown season 4 cast

The Crown season 4 cast includes several prolific actors whose portrayals are being loved by the viewers. The Crown season 4 cast includes actors namely Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter and Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and many more. Some of the recurring artists in the show include Sam Phillips, Freddie Fox, Richard Goulding, Angus Imrie, Charles Edward, Tom Byrne, Paul Jesson, Flora Higgins, Letty Thomas, and many others.

