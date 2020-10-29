Malvi Malhotra Attacked: Mumbai Police Trace Accused Who Stabbed The Actor

Actor Malvi Malhotra recently got injured after a man stabbed her thrice. The actor has now filed an FIR and asked for help from Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. As per the recent reports, the accused ran away after stabbing the actor thrice with a knife. Now, there is an new update on the case which has been shared by the Mumbai police. According to Mumbai Police, Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh has been identified as the accused but he is yet to be arrested he is hospitalised. The accused was traced at a hospital at Vasai on Tuesday night. Keep reading to know more details on the case:

Police trace man who stabbed actor Malvi Malhotra

According to Malvi Malhotra’s statement, Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen and both hands. The tragic incident took place in Mumbai’s Versova on Monday night. As said by Malvi, the self-acclaimed producer stabbed her as she had refused to marry him. After attacking her, the accused ran away in his car. Now, the Mumbai police has recently revealed that the TV actor is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and the reports from the hospital suggest that her health condition is now stable.

According to Mid-Day reports, on Tuesday (October 27), the Versova police team went to the hospital where Yogesh is admitted. The police inquired about the incident and another police team is likely to go to the hospital in Vasai for further inquiry into the case, the police said. In the actor’s statement that she gave to the police, Malvi Malhotra revealed that they had known each other for a year.

She further said that he became her Facebook friend in the year 2019 and they met a few times in person. Before the incident took place, Yogesh was waiting in a car and he stopped her on the way. He asked why she had discontinued talking to him, which then became a loud argument followed, after which he stabbed her with a knife. Moreover, an FIR has also been registered against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, which also included 307 (attempt to murder), an official from Versova police station earlier mentioned.

