Daily Ent Recap Oct 27: Actor Naresh Kanodia Passes Away And Other News From The Day

Various incidents took place today on October 27 in the entertainment industry. From Gujarati actor Naresh Kanodia passing away to rumours of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised, a lot of celebrities made headlines. Take a look at the top entertainment news of the day.

Gujarati star Naresh Kanodia passes away

Gujarati superstar Naresh Kanodia passed away today on Tuesday on October 27. He breathed his last in a hospital in Ahmedabad and passed away due to COVID-19. His brother Mahesh Kumar Kanodia passed away two days before him. The news was announced by trade analyst Komal Nahta who took to Twitter to reveal the news. PM Narendra Modi grieved as he tweeted about the two brothers.

Seems, even Death couldn’t do them apart! Two days after Mahesh Kumar Kanodia, younger brother, actor and music director Naresh Kanodia, passes away due to COVID-19. https://t.co/mQ7ZyBQwNn pic.twitter.com/mMLOv21xZX — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) October 27, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan slams reports of Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalization

There were rumours all over the internet about Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalisation after an injury. Abhishek Bachchan took to Hungama to clarify that he wasn't hospitalised. He said that the actor is sitting right next to him and is in absolutely perfect health. According to him, the reports must have been about some of his duplicates.

Kelsea Ballerini slams trolls that called her performance 'not country enough'

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey performed recently at the CMT Music Awards where they sang their collaboration song, The Other Girl. Kelsea received a lot of flak on the internet as people told her performance was country enough as the two did not dress in a country costume. She took to her Instagram account to take those trolls down. She wrote a note mentioned that there are different kinds of country music and asked people who didn't understand 'to shut up'.

Soumitra Chatterjee's health has worsened

Soumitra Chatterjee, who was previously admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 earlier this month, is in a very critical condition. According to PTI, his kidneys have started to malfunction and he was kept on a ventilator. A spokesperson mentioned that his platelet count was little on the lower side and his haemoglobin had gone down. He added that Soumitra's level of urea and sodium in his blood had gone up.

TV actor Malvi Malhotra was stabbed thrice for rejecting a proposal

TV actor Malvi Malhotra was recently proposed by a producer named Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh. She rejected the proposal and he stapped her thrice with a knife. She was immediately admitted and is currently recovering. An FIR has been registered in the case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman).

