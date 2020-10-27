Malvi Malhotra Stabbed Thrice After Refusing A Marriage Proposal

Actor Malvi Malhotra got injured after an acquaintance stabbed her thrice after she refused his marriage proposal. The culprit attacked her in the abdomen, right wrist, and left hand. The incident happened at Fisheries University Road, Versova, Mumbai.

Malvi Malhotra attacked thrice with a knife, culprit fled the place

Malvi Malhotra suffered injuries after a man stabbed her thrice in Mumbai, and fled from the place after the attack. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the culprit is Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh, a film producer. He arrived in a luxury car and left after stabbing the actor. In the actor’s statement that she gave to the police, Malhotra revealed that they had known each other for a year and remained friends. She said that he became her Facebook friend in 2019 and they met a few times in person.

As Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh wanted to get into a relationship and marry her, Malvi Malhotra turned down his offer and stopped talking to him. After the actor’s refusal, the film producer took this step. As per Malvi Malhotra’s FIR statement, the actor revealed that she returned from a shoot in Dubai on October 25, 2020. She added that while coming back from a coffee place, Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh approached her. The producer got down from his car and intended to speak to her. However, she refused to have a conversation and asked him why did he stalk her. Meanwhile, he took out a knife and stabbed her in the stomach, wrist, and finger before speeding away.

As per the report, the crime took place under the Versova police’s jurisdiction. The police filed a case of attempt to murder and stalking against him and have started the process to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, the Udaan actor has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

