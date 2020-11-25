Maniesh Paul Travels To Chandigarh And Joins The 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' Cast; See Post

Host and actor Maniesh Paul has just travelled to Chandigarh to begin the filming of his upcoming movie. The actor is to be seen next in the movie Jug Jug Jeeyo, which also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He went to Chandigarh yesterday on November 24, 2020 and joined the crew that has been shooting there for the last one week, read along to know more.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Meets Neetu Kapoor In Chandigarh, Says 'triggered Many Memories'

Maniesh Paul starts filming for Jug Jug Jeeyo

Actor and TV host Maniesh Paul has headed to Chandigarh, just yesterday on November 24, 2020, to join the cast and crew of his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. The others have been in Chandigarh for the last one week and the filming has already begun. The movie’s cast includes Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Also Read: Maniesh Paul 'deeply Regrets' Not Being Able To Touch Amitabh Bachchan's Feet

A source close to Maniesh has informed Mid-day that most of the actor’s scenes are with Kiara Advani. However, the first sequence of filming that he will be part of is a scene featuring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Paul. The actor is to work on this film for a period of one month, till the 24th of December, and the crew, which is being led by Raj Mehta, who also directed the 2019 film Good Newwz and is slated to wrap up by Christmas, of this year.

The movie will be of the genre romantic drama and will see Neetu Kapoor making a comeback after a hiatus of seven years, she was last seen in Besharam in the year 2013. The source also mentioned that the opportunity of working with and sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor was also what attracted Manish to the project.

The actor took to his Instagram stories yesterday after he landed at Chandigarh and uploaded a selfie with location tag on it. In his caption atop the picture, the actor wrote: “Eagle has landed”.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes 'all The Best' To Maniesh Paul And Raghuvendra For 'Hichki'

Also Read: Maniesh Paul Shares Joke About Post-corona Life With Masks, Says 'keep It Light And Easy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.