Larry King Released From The ICU Amidst Battle With Coronavirus: Reports

The iconic TV star Larry King has now been released from the ICU care amidst his battle with coronavirus. A source close to the family informed NBC News about the health development on Sunday, January 3. Although he has been moved from the intensive care, he continues to remain under medical observation.

The 87-year-old host has been at the Cedar Sinai Medical Centre located in Los Angeles for more than a week now. He tested positive for the virus back in December and ever since he has been under strict monitoring. As per the E!, it is believed that the legendary host contracted the virus from a health worker who visited his house. It is also claimed that one of his sons has also tested positive for the virus, but their identity hasn’t been revealed by the family.

On Saturday, January 2, a source close to Larry's family confirmed to ABC that the TV star was hospitalised due to COVID-19. According to the source, it is ‘hard’ but Larry is a ‘champ’. They also added that Larry’s estranged wife Shawn King and their two sons aren’t allowed to visit him due to strict COVID-19 protocol, but they are in constant contact with Larry King’s medical team.

The host of CNN’s Larry King Live has cardiac issues and is also a cancer survivor. During the second half of 2020, two of his five children passed away within weeks of each other. Larry’s adopted son Andy King, 65, suffered a fatal heart attack in late July. Post this, daughter Chaia King, 51, died after fighting a long battle with Lung cancer in August. In his heart-warming statement which was released on Facebook, Larry King said,

Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.

