Tabu Flaunts Maniesh Paul's Gift On Her Wall, Expressesgratitude

Bollywood actor Tabu received a unique gift from actor and host Maniesh Paul on his show. Commemorating Tabu's brilliant performance in the film Andhadhun, Maniesh Paul gifted her a poster, which she flaunted on social media, displaying it on her wall. There was a protruding musical instrument on the poster, one of the most important props from her film.

Tabu took to social media sharing a picture with Maniesh Paul wherein, the actor is seen presenting it to the AndhaDhun actor. The actor wrote, "Thank you, Maniesh Paul, it looks great on my wall."(sic) To which Maniesh Paul replied saying, "Mam it was my pleasure ðŸ¤—ðŸ™ðŸ»"(sic). Maniesh Paul hosted the actress on his show Movie Masti with Maniesh. On the show, Tabu expressed her fondness for the poster. Since she loved the poster, Maniesh Paul gifted it to her and she proudly displayed it on her wall.

Tabu played the character of Simi in the film Andhadhun, along with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. She played a grey character in the film, who murders her husband and the film then follows the consequences after as she tries to escape. Tabu received critical appreciation for her role as Simi in the film.

On the work front, Tabu will be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the leading roles. Maniesh Paul, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo directed by Raj Mehta. He is a popular TV host and has hosted many TV shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dance India Dance Li’l Champs and many more. He was lasts seen hosting the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020.

