Maniesh Paul Speaks Up Against Trolling Of Bollywood Celebs Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Well-known television host, actor and comedian Maniesh Paul recently contributed Rs 20 lakhs for those who have been affected by Coronavirus pandemic. However, in a recent interview with an esteemed publication, Maniesh Paul spoke about Bollywood celebrities being trolled for not contributing to Coronavirus funds. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Maniesh Paul urged his fans not to troll the celebs for not contributing to the funds.

Maniesh Paul urged his fans to not troll Bollywood celebs

In the interview, Maniesh Paul said that many actors are being called out for not donating to the Coronavirus funds amidst the lockdown. Maniesh Paul added that it is the wish of the actor whether they want to donate to the Coronavirus funds or not. Maniesh also urged his fans to refrain from trolling these celebs for the same.

Maniesh Paul also made an interesting revelation in the interview. He said that he had jokes on Coronavirus in his script during one of his recent stage performances, but then he refrained from making a joke on such a serious issue. Maniesh was also told that these jokes would work in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown.

Maniesh Paul refrained from cracking jokes on Coronavirus

However, Maniesh stressed on not cracking jokes on the pandemic or the Coronavirus lockdown. The current Coronavirus lockdown has led to a severe crisis in the nation. The Prime Minister along with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is now raising funds for helping those affected amidst this Coronavirus lockdown. Efforts also made to help the labourers who are also affected by the current crisis.

Many members of the television fraternity have donated to ease the plight of those affected with the pandemic. Maniesh has been lauded for his generous contribution of Rs 20 lakhs during this crisis. Many Bollywood celebrities have also donated to the relief funds amidst the pandemic.

