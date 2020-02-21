Maniesh Paul Wins 'Anchor Of The Year' At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Television host and anchor Maniesh Paul won the Anchor of the Year award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards ceremony held in the city on Thursday. The 38-year-old TV host and anchor took to his social media accounts and shared pictures of himself flaunting the trophy. He also captioned the post thanking his viewers for 'making this possible'.

Take a look:

Won the #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestivalAward2020 last nite...anchor of the year...thank you all for making this possible🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8r7VtTLJHz — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) February 21, 2020

Read | Aditya Narayan, Karan Wahi, and others hosts who flirted with judges on reality TV

Maniesh Paul made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Mickey Virus and has also acted in a few other films like Abhishek Sharma's Tere Bin Laden 2 and Vishwas Pandya's Baa Baaa Black Sheep. He has acted in plenty of television shows before venturing into hosting reality TV shows and anchoring major events. The actor is currently the host for the comedic reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which features Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Read | Arjun Kapoor & Maniesh Paul's hilarious pun-intended banter has a funny Batman twist

About the event

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 were held on February 20 in Mumbai. Actor Ravi Dubey served as the host of the evening and many celebrities attended the glamorous event from the film and television industry. Stars including Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Divya Tripathi, Rashami Desai, Dia Mirza among others attended the event.

Read | Maniesh Paul to voice Kristoff in Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan bagged the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his role in the Vikas Bahl directorial Super 30. He was cheered by the crowd as he received the award for his film Super 30. In the film, he played the character of Anand Kumar and the film revolves around his social initiative.

Read | Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul have a blast at Sharad Kelkar's daughter's birthday party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.