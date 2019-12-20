Indian Idol 11: Maniesh Paul Expected To Make A Come-back As The Host

After reports emerged of Aditya Narayan quitting Indian Idol the space for a new host remained vacant. In the meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali was bought in to host the show only to be accompanied by Aditya back again as the host of the reality show. This weekend the singer will host the show, as usual, however, in the following week, Maniesh Paul is speculated to come back to host the show.

Also Read | Mohanlal To Host Bigg Boss Malayalam Season Two, Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

Also Read | Indian Idol 11: Here’s A List Of The Contestants Who Made It To The Top 8

Maniesh Paul returns to 'Indian Idol'

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Dedicates An Emotional Song For Her Ex-boyfriend In Indian Idol 11

Maniesh Paul has hosted the previous edition of the show and is well versed with the format of the show. Upon his come back the host will be joined by Indian Idol season 10 contestants like Salman Ali and Vibhor Nitin. The host seems extremely happy to come back to the show and has expressed his gratitude to the makers.

Also Read | Indian Idol's Sunny Hindustani Impresses With Kishore Kumar Hit, Son Amit Kumar Signs Him

The host said that he is really excited to come back on the stage of Indian Idol. He also mentioned that he has cherished the memories of the previous season of the show. He said that he wants to enjoy himself as the contestants on the show are terrific and seeing them being challenged by season 10 contestants would be something interesting to see.

Also Read | Has Aditya Narayan Stepped Down As Host On 'Indian Idol 11'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.