Manjul Khattar's Best Poses With Poker Face That His Fans Must Check Out

Manjul Khattar is a social media sensation, who has garnered a massive fan base from the video-sharing platform, TikTok. He is also active on YouTube, where he primarily posts comedy content. Khattar started with hilarious clips and lip-syncs. Since then, there was no looking back and he went on to collaborate with numerous TikTok stars including Rits Badiani and Arishfa Khan. Moreover, he worked with Bollywood celebrities in some of his videos.

Besides TikTok and YouTube, Manjul Khattar also shares his incredible photos on Instagram. He engages with his fans and followers by posting regular content and updating them about the upcoming videos. Therefore, we have compiled some of Manjul Khattar’s photos in which he is posing with a poker face. Have a look.

Manjul Khattar’s photos with a poker face

1. An old photo

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Manjul Khattar is unable to go outdoors and click new photographs. Therefore, he searched for old pictures and chose one among them. In this one, he has donned a plain white t-shirt and is posing with a poker face.

2. A casual shoot

Khattar is posing in casual outfits in these photos. Visibly, he has shot them at the house’s roof. Besides a quirky hairstyle, Manjul Khattar has worn a cross locket.

3. The ‘Tu Raja Ki Rajdulari’ look

The TikTok star has opted for a street style clothing. He has opted for a messy look by donning a plain innerwear beneath a floral printed shirt. Moreover, he has accessorized a chain and a bracelet for a complete look.

4. Photo session in Nepal

Manjul Khattar was vacationing in Nepal, where he shot numerous pictures of himself. He has an incredible photo at the Lakeside Pokhara. He has donned an all-black outfit and paired it with white shoes.

