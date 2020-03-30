Manjul Khattar's Adorable Smile Will Melt Your Heart | See Pics

Manjul Khattar is a popular TikTok star, who garnered a huge fan base from the video-sharing platform. Khattar is known for his comedy clips and lip-syncs. After garnering fame, he also got featured in music videos including Tujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala, Yaara, and Shy Mora Saaiyaan. Besides TikTok, Manjul Khattar is active on other social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. He keeps engaging with his followers by posting regular content. Therefore, we have compiled some of his incredible pictures that you must check out.

Manjul Khattar’s pictures in which his smile will melt your hearts

1. The street-style look

Manjul Khattar has donned a cool black and blue hoodie. He has paired it with jet black rugged jeans. For a complete look, he has worn an adorable smile and styled his hair.

2. Camouflage pants

Khattar has worn an informal tee with camouflage jeans. He has teamed them with classic white Converse shoes. For a rounded off look, he showcases his incredible smile.

3. Traditional look

The TikTok star has opted for a traditional look in this picture. He has paired a red kurta with white lowers. He can be seen smiling while standing on a roof.

4. A casual look

Khattar has worn a white shirt beneath a blue sweater. He has completed his look with black skinny pants. Manjul Khattar’s smile in this picture is magnetic as he is posing in a rustic background.

