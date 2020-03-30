Here Are Some Of Manjul Khattar's Best Photos With Rits Badiani; Check Them Out

TikTok stars Manjul Khattar and Rits Badiani are known for their stunning chemistry. The duo frequently collaborates on the social media platform and creates incredible lip-syncing videos. Besides, they have been paired in various music videos including Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala and Kyun.

The duo is quite active on Instagram and keep sharing photos and video clips with each other. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best pics featuring Manjul Khattar and Rits Badiani.

Manjul Khattar and Rits Badiani’s photos that are scroll-worthy

Manjul Khattar has posted a photo wishing birthday to Rits Badiani. The Tik Tok star can be seen having a fun time with her. He is arm wrestling with her in the photo.

The duo is taking a stroll on the beach in this snap. They have donned similar shaded outfits. Rits Badiani has donned a black maxi dress and Manjul Khattar has paired a colourful shirt with black shorts.

Manjul Khattar and Rits Badiani are wishing Diwali to their respective followers in these pictures. They have donned traditional outfits. Moreover, they are using a photo editing application to add quirky features to their snaps.

The duo has worn similar clothes in this snap. They have paired a cool black tee with plain black jeans. While Badiani has opted for a classic style with a crop top, Khattar is more inclined towards street style with his white sports shoes, black shorts, and funky hairstyle.

