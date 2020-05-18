Manmeet Grewal's Close Friend Also Committed Suicide Just 4 Days Before Him? Read Details

Manmeet Grewal’s sudden death has certainly shocked the entire fraternity. His fans and family seem devasted as his body was found in his apartment on May 15. The exact reason for his death is still unknown but it is said that Manmeet has committed suicide. Reportedly, Manmeet was going through financial problems like unemployment and unpaid debts. A news publishing house recently spoke to a close friend of the late actor. In a recent interview, Manmeet’s long time friend, Manjit opened up that one of his close friends had also committed suicide just four days before he did. Read more to know about Manmeet Grewal’s suicide.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Condoles Manmeet Grewal's Death, Throws Light On The Issue Of Non-payment

Also Read | TV Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide Due To Depression Caused By Piling Debts & No Work

Manmeet Grewal's friend on his death

Manjeet spoke to a major news publishing house and stated that he got to know that his mother had called him four days ago in order to inform him about his friend in the village who had also committed suicide by hanging himself. He also mentioned that his friend was also going through financial problems. He revealed that Manmeet and he had recently been on a foreign trip and they had taken money on loan for it. He revealed that Manmeet was unable to repay it and he wonders if that stayed in his mind and was depressed about it. He also mentioned that Manmeet was also under stress because of work as one of their web series' production process had come to a standstill due to lockdown.

Also Read | 'Humari Bahu Silk' Crew Threatening Suicide Over Non-clearance Of Dues, Says Zaan Khan

Manjeet also mentioned that he spoke to Manmeet at 5 PM in the evening and he seemed fine. He did not sound worried, in fact, he said hewould share all his worries and problems with him. Manjeet revealed that they had just made a movie also which is complete and the two would discuss it. He mentioned that Manmeet would obviously discuss his worries like there was no work due to the lockdown and he had no money to pay the rent of his house. He also mentioned that the last two months were literally outstanding for him, but then due to the lockdown, there was no money for his daily expenses. Manjeet says that Grewal was a very happy-go-lucky person who used to do stand-up comedy and make everyone laugh with his hilarious jokes. He ended the conversation by saying that he kept everyone happy and always tackled all the problems with a smile.

Also Read | Australia: Suicide Rate Could Increase By 50% Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Also Read | Chinese Coronavirus Researcher Shot Dead In US, Police Call It 'murder-suicide'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.