'Manmohini' Written Updates February 21, 2020: Sunanda Starts The Vish-Manthan

Manmohini written update for the day

The episode begins with Ananya and Shiv stopping the pandit from saying out the vows as they have written something for themselves. The two vow to take care of each other and be there through thick and thin. They also vow to be responsible towards each other and also not get bored of each other. They say that they will both keep Shivanya alive forever. After the vows are done, Shiv applies sindoor on Ananya's forehead. Ketki wipes away her tears while the marriage is happening.

Shiv ties the mangalsutra and they are finally married. They take blessings from all family members. Dadi and Kamal bless them in the most loving way. They take a family selfie together which is followed by a dance session.

Ananya comes to Shiv’s room with her kundali. She says she is going to burn it away and write a new one for them. They are about to leave the house the next day when Dadi tells them that they are supposed to sprinkle oil on the road, as a tradition.

Ananya and Shiv reach the temple and others follow. They are all praying and Shiv prays for things to happen the right way. Ananya notices Shiv’s tear falling on the shivling and brushes this off with her hair. She prays that she should be able to take all of Shiv’s sorrows away. She turns around and takes Shiv out. Sunanda follows them.

Amar stalks the trio through the forest. They speak about how Shiv will get rid of his satanic powers now. They reach the temple and happily proceed ahead while being followed by Amar.

Sunanda assures Shiv that Vish-Manthan will go as planned. She takes his hand. Ananya looks on as they proceed.

They strip off all auspicious things like mangalsutra and rudraksha. Shiv is tied with a rope when Ananya and Sunanda pull him through the ends. Shiv turns red while he spits out black smoke.

