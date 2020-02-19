'Manmohini' Written Updates February 18, 2020: Amar Tells Mohini’s Truth To Ananya

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

'Manmohini' written update February 18, 2020

Devil Shiv throws Amar away and hits him. Shiv sees photos of his parents in the locket that Amar wore and turns normal. Ananya hugs Shiv. Injured Amar gets up and says that Ananya is only his and he will get her no matter what. Amar says that he is at least a human, while Shiv is a devil and reveals that Sunanda is a witch that shocks Ananya. Shiv tells Amar to leave and if he appears in front of him again then he would not spare him. Amar leaves. Ananya hugs Shiv and stares blankly at Sunanda.

At the house, Amma Ji and Rekha are in stress. Shiv, Sunanda and Ananya enter. Amma Ji shouts at Sunanda. Ananya says that they went to the temple. Devika and Shan meet Ananya and she introduces them to Shiv. She offers them something to eat. In the room, Sunanda sits upset. Chaya brings water and asks what happened. She was upset that Amar told Ananya the truth.

In the room, Devika tries to inquire why Ananya was so tensed outside. Ananya denies having any trouble. She thinks about Amar’s claim about Sunanda and says that she just needs answers to a few questions and that is it.

Ananya goes to Sunanda’s room and keeps her hand over her head asking that what Amar said was true or not. Sunanda replies that it is true and tells Ananya the whole story. Ananya falls down in distress. Sunanda picks her up and Ananya hugs her. She understands that Sunanda is her mother and can never wish any harm for her. Sunanda says that she will talk about Ananya and Shiv’s marriage with the family.

Dadi goes to Shiv’s room inquiring about Amar. Shiv says Amar had fallen astray, so he sent him away just to show him the right path. Dadi was puzzled. Shiv gets a phone call and excuses himself from Dadi.

In the hall, Sunanda calls everyone and says that Ananya and Shiv should get married as soon as possible. Kamal agrees to get a Mohrat tomorrow. Ananya gets happy. Devika and Shan brings drum in the house and performances dance. The family leaves happily for their rooms.

Afterwards, Shiv questions Sunanda how she can say yes to their marriage. Sunanda tells Shiv that the evil blood inside him has been borne by her. She will tell him a way to get out of this. She gives Ananya’s hand to Shiv and says there will be a new beginning of their lives on Mahashivratri. They will lead a normal and danger free life, it is a promise to Shiv.

