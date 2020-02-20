'Manmohini' Written Updates February 19, 2020: Shiv And Ananya’s Haldi Ceremony

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

'Manmohini' written update February 19, 2020

Sunanda promises Shiv that he will lead a happy life with Ananya, post which Shiv asked her the solution for ending his powers. Sunanda replies saying that she does have a plan, but her plan is not easy to execute. Only two people can get rid of his powers, his mother and his wife, she added. Sunanda suggests that once Ananya is married to him, she will work along with Ananya and help him to get rid of the devil. Meanwhile, Devika and Shan discuss Ananya and Shiv’s marriage.

Sunanda shows a five-hundred years old book to Ananya and Shiv, during which Amar enters the house climbing the wall and overhears the conversation. Sunanda says that on Mahashivratri, Shiv and Ananya will get married first, post which, Shiv’s vish-manthan will take place, in order to remove his devil.

Hearing this, Amar thinks it is foolish and he will be the one to marry Ananya. Sunanda explains the process to get rid of Shiv’s power. But, she says that someone will have to take the black-powers from Shiv to which Ananya agrees to be the one. Sunanda warns her and Shiv denies her to do so. Sunanda warns Ananya that even in her birth chart, it is written that she will die because of her husband. Ananya says that everything will be alright.

The next morning, everyone is getting ready in the hall for Shiv and Ananya’s Haldi ceremony. Kajal and Anshuman come and greet Ananya and Devika. Kajal and Anshuman perform a dance and involve Shiv too. Amar is also in the hall, hiding under a yellow shawl and decides to be the first one to put Haldi on Ananya.

Amar tries to apply Haldi on Ananya but Kajal intervenes after which Amar silently leaves from there. Later, everyone applies Haldi on Ananya. Shrishti calls Ananya to congratulate her for the wedding. After the call, Ananya takes the bowl of Haldi to Shiv.

Shiv is sitting on the couch thinking of Sunanda’s plan, and Ananya comes to apply Haldi on his face. She tells him that everything is going as per their plan. Shiv is stressed but Ananya comforts him. Ketki silently takes the bowl of Haldi and goes to her room. She applies it on her face and Amar sees that from the window.

As Ananya was ready for her Mehndi, she receives a call from Pragya. Pragya apologises for not attending. In the room, Rekha and Mishra Ji are getting ready, where Ketki comes and starts to complain about the fact that they are getting ready as if it is her wedding. Mishra Ji promises to get a prince charming for Ketki as well. Ketki was not convinced and tells them to leave. As Shiv gets ready, he wonders how Ananya will manage the powers if he has not been able to. He prays for Ananya's safety.

