'Manmohini' Written Updates February 20: Amar Comes Dressed As A Lady

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update for Feb 20

The episode begins with Sunanda getting Ananya down to the stage and everyone welcoming and greeting her. Shiv enters with Kamal and Mishra Ji. Amar is dressed in traditional with a dupatta over his head. He thinks to himself that he will surely apply henna this time and it would be of his name. Amma Ji is asking everyone where the mehendi is. She asks someone to get it as soon as possible.

Just then Guddan enters the room with a bowl of henna. Everyone is happy to see her and greet her well. Amma Ji asks Guddan to dance a little and get the function started. Guddan agrees but on the condition that everyone will join her. They all dance on the song Nagingin.

Amar thinks in this gap that this would be the right opportunity for him to apply mehendi. Amar takes the henna cone and writes A on his palm. But he later realises that the hand is Guddan's as she had kept hers unintentionally. Seeing the A, Guddan asks how the lady knew about Akshat. She is happy to have A written on her palm. Guddan and Ananya tease each other with their better half’s name. Guddan applies mehendi with an S on Ananya’s palm now.

Molvi Sahab comes in and Amma Ji gets Ananya and Shiv to take blessings. On the other hand, Ketki writes S with a knife on her palm. She thinks to herself how Shiv is only hers and Ananya is just in between. Everyone gets together and Guddan gets lemon and sugar for everyone. They ask dadi to narrate a story and she narrates the Shiv and Parvathi story.

Sunanda hears the story and thinks Ananya actually loves Shiv just as much as Parvati loves Shiv Ji. She is very happy to see them together. Ketki goes and dresses up in a white attire. She is scolded by her mother. Ketki tells her mother that she had to dress this way as her husband is getting married to someone else. Her mother asks her to go change.

Ananya greets Zoya and Kabir from the serial Ishq SubhanAllah. They talk very lovingly to each other. Shiv remembers what Sunanda has said about the evil powers and thinks to himself how there is a threat to Ananya’s life. He is wished by a friend through a video call.

At the mandap, Shiv comes in first and then the bride comes. Ananya leaves everyone with their mouth open as she looks so stunning. During the varmala ceremony, Ananya bounces back playfully. The wedding rituals start but Shiv and Ananya together stop the pandit midway.

Image Courtesy: Stills from Manmohini

