'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Mansi Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her Adorable Newborn Son; See

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mansi Sharma, who essays the role of Harleen on the show, and her husband Yuvraaj Hans became parents to a beautiful baby boy on May 12, 2020. Since then, the fans of the couple were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the little bundle of joy. Looks like their wait is finally over as Mansi finally shared some endearing pictures of her newborn son, Hredaan Yuvraaj Hans on her social media.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Mansi Sharma & Husband Yuvraaj Hans Become Parents To Baby Boy

Mansi Sharma gave a glimpse of her little bundle of joy

In the first picture shared by her, her cutie kid can be seen nestled up in his mother's arms as he is fast asleep. His hands can be seen covered with tiny white gloves. Mansi can be seen looking onto him in a loving manner.

TV celebs like Mona Singh and Ekta Kaul also reacted to the posts with some heart emojis. Mansi's Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Anita Raaj also showered some love on adorable munchkin. While the actor's Mahabharat co-star Pooja Sharma and Riya Deepsi also gave their love on the beautiful post. Take a look at the picture.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Anita Raaj Accused Of Violating Lockdown; Police Complaint Filed

Mansi Sharma shared another adorable picture of her son

The Choti Sarrdaarni actor also shared another delightful picture of Hredaan which saw him fast asleep in his mother's arms. Hredaan can be seen donning a loose and tiny beauty attire which will make one gush with cuteness. Mansi too can be seen twinning with her newborn son as she wears a sky blue printed attire in the picture. Take a look at the post.

Also Read: 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 18: Sarab Realises That Meher Is Innocent

The Choti Sarrdaarni actor's husband Yuvraj Hans who also happens to be the son of renowned singer Hans Raj Hans had also shared a beautiful picture on his social media on the birth of his son wherein he could be seen holding the tiny fingers of the baby boy. He had also shared a heartfelt caption along with the picture wherein he stated how they will forever hold the hands of their child and guide him. Take a look at the endearing post.

On the work front, Mansi is known for her stint in TV shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Mahabharat, and Mariam Khan Reporting Live. The actor had got engaged with Yuvraaj in the year 2017. They went on to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony on February 21, 2019, in Jalandhar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.