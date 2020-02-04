Marvel Disney+ Trailer Breakdown: What To Expect From The Upcoming MCU TV Shows

Marvel Studios recently shared a combined teaser trailer for their upcoming Disney+ MCU TV shows during the halftime of Super Bowl 2020. Apart from showing off Marvel Studios' newest logo, the trailer also featured several snippets from WandaVision and Falcon & Winter Soldier, and even showed Tom Hiddleston's new look for Loki. While the Mandalorian was a major success for Disney+, no other original from the platform has really managed to garner the same amount of love and fanfare. However, with the upcoming MCU TV shows, it is likely that Disney+ will once again be put into the spotlight. Here are some of the story details that fans managed to piece together from the Marvel's Super Bowl 2020 trailer.

Wanda and Vision are in a strange sitcom world

Also Read | Marvel teases first look of 'Loki', 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' and 'WandaVision' series

WandaVision is perhaps going to be the most experimental and unique show from the MCU TV. The show seems to be a complete deviation from the usual MCU formula and is themed after 1950s sitcom shows, with the iconic sitcom laugh track everpresent in the background, and several scenes even being shot in black and white. Wanda is seen in her iconic comic book outfit and she seems to be happily married to Vision. The two also have a pair of twin babies.

It is uncertain if Vision has come back to life after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The most popular fan theory at the moment speculates that the show will be based on the comic event, The House of M. During the event, Wanda lost control of her powers and was unknowingly bending reality.

Falcon And Winter Soldier to work together

Also Read | Marvel Cinematic Universe's most endearing relationships; Iron man-Spiderman to Loki-Thor

Marvel's Falcon & Winter Soldier is set right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The trailer showed Falcon practising with Captain America's shield, implying that he is trying to mantle the role of Steve Rogers. Later, Falcon and Winter Soldier can be seen working together against a group of unknown agents, who may or may not be the remnants of Hydra.

Baron Zemo, the antagonist of Captain America: Civil War, also makes an appearance during the trailer, where Bucky (Winter Soldier) holds him at gunpoint for unknown reasons. The trailer also gives fans a brief glimpse of the US Agent, aka John Walker, who was the US government's next choice for Captain America. It is being speculated that the show will witness a Falcon and the US Agent will face off which will decide who is worthy to become the next Captain America.

Loki's first look

Also Read | 'Obi-Wan' Disney+ Series Put On Hold Indefinitely; Script Being Reworked

Most of Marvel's Super Bowl trailer focused on WandaVision and Falcon & Winter Soldier. However, at the very end, fans got a glimpse at Tom Hiddleston's look for the upcoming Disney+ MCU TV show, Loki. The trailer does not reveal any details about the show or Loki's motives. Though according to reports, the show will be based in the alternate reality created by the Avengers during the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Loki escaped with the Tesseract after the battle in New York.

Also Read | MCU plans to bring back these dead Marvel characters in Phase 4

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.