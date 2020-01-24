'Obi-Wan' Disney+ Series Put On Hold Indefinitely; Script Being Reworked

Star Wars creator George Lucas' Lucasfilm has reportedly taken the matter into his own hands post the debacle of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The latest instalment in the Star Wars saga was received with abysmal reviews which have evidently divided the fanbase to some extent.

Now, with the introduction of Disney+, Star Wars has a new opportunity to win back its audience and has even managed to do so with The Mandalorian. Though Disney+ had another treat for Star Wars fans with the Obi-Wan series, it is now revealed that the show has been put on hold.

Obi-Wan series put on-hold by Disney

The Diseny+ Obi-Wan series is expected to mark the return of Evan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. But earlier this week, rumours about show being cut down from six episodes down to four episodes started to go around the internet. As per reports, the crew of the show was present at the Pinewood Studios in London but were asked to leave the set. The crew was reportedly told that the production will be down for an indefinite period of time.

Major changes are reportedly being made to the Obi-Wan show. The current president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy was reportedly dissatisfied with the creative decisions made with the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the script. The scripts are reportedly being worked on heavily to alter various storylines in the series. The makers of the show were reportedly concerned about having striking similarities with The Mandalorian. The Obi-Wan series was reportedly going to feature Evan McGregor's Kenobi guiding a young Luke on his journey to understand the force. No definite release date for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been finalized yet.

