Kartik Aaryan In 2019: All That Happened For The Actor From Movies To Relationships

From small budget film being a big hit to huge budget film being flop, a lot happened in Bollywood in 2019. Kartik Aaryan was among the Bollywood brigade who have had a great 2019. Read to know a few of them below.

Kartik Aaryan in 2019

Pyaar Ka Punchnama made Kartik Aaryan a known name, but with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, he became a household name. As the new year began, the actor was named India’s hottest vegetarian along with Anushka Sharma. He also became among the youngest actors to sign a dozen brands.

Kartik Aaryan’s first release of the year was Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon. The movie got positive responses and was a hit at the box office. Kartik and Kriti’s chemistry was adored by many.

Kartik Aaryan announced several new projects this year. Most of the them are sequels. He will be seen next year in, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 and Aaj Kal (tentative title). He also started the shoot of his recent release, Pati Patni Aur Woh, earlier this year.

Along with going several films, Kartik Aaryan was linked up with his co-stars. The actor was first rumoured to be dating his Love Aaj Kal sequel co-star, Sara Ali Khan. The rumours are still going on about the two. Kartik was then rumoured to have a thing with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, Ananya Panday. However, neither of them was confirmed by the actors.

Many Bollywood stars lunched their own YouTube channel this year. Kartik Aaryan did not left behind in that and lunched his own Youtube channel. It gives a sneak peek into his life.

Kartik Aaryan was seen giving song related challenges to his fans. First was Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi. The latest was Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh. The highlight was that not only fans but superstar Deepika Padukone also took up challenge. The two met at an airport and did that challenge.

Kartik Aaryan’s recently release was, Pati Patni Aur Woh, with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie received rave reviews from both audiences and critics. Currently running in theatres, it has already received hit status.

