MasterChef India: Judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar & Vineet Bhatia Join 6th Season

MasterChef India had started out in October 2010. In the initial rounds of the league to be the best chefs of India a large number of contestants participate from across India. All the participants participate individually by auditioning and presenting a dish to a panel of three judges and get into the 50 semi-final places. After the top 50 qualify, the contestants are judged on the food knowledge and preparation skills they have. The winner has to go through a lot of tests to qualify as the top chef, and the winner gets a chance to host their own cookery show and also get a chance to have their own cookbook published. Besides this, they also get a cash prize. Now the show has reached its sixth season which started on December 7, 2019. Here is all you should know about the MasterChef India judges for season 6.

MasterChef India Judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatia

Chef Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar will be returning as the judge on MasterChef India season 6 for the second time. Ranveer Brar is one of the well-known Indian celebrity chefs and is also a TV show host, judge, and food stylist. He is seen on shows like Breakfast Xpress, Global Cuisine, The Great Indian Rasoi, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokhaa, Station Masters Tiffin and many others. Ranveer Brar has also been recognised as the top 50 chefs in the Indian Culinary Forum book. Ranveer Brar has also made many contributions to various styles of cuisines by several institutions such as AICA, AIWF and the Mayor of Boston.

Chef Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna will also be returning as a MasterChef India judge for season 6. It will be Vikas Khanna’s fifth appearance as a judge on the show. Vikas Khanna is an Indian Michelin star Chef, restaurateur, filmmaker humanitarian and cookbook writer. Well, known for his Indian Cuisine, Chef Vikas Khanna has hosted a show named Twist of Taste on Fox Life and has been a judge and guest judge on MasterChef Australia in Season 6, Kitchen Nightmares, and Hell's Kitchen. His documentaries on food have been shown in Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, Oxford Universities and many Film Festivals too.

Chef Vineet Bhatia

Vineet Bhatia is a well-known chef from the UK who will be appearing as a MasterChef India judge for the first time. He is one of the restaurant veterans and was seen on Netflix’s new culinary competition, The Final Table. He has many restaurants across the globe. A few of his famous hotels are Ziya (Mumbai), Indego By Vineet (Dubai), and Amari (Mauritius). His restaurants also make food for Qatar Airways and British Airways on their respective in-flight meals for first- and business-class travellers.

