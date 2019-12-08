MasterChef India Repeat Telecast Available Online At All Times; Details Here

MasterChef, one of the most anticipated culinary shows of StarPlus is back with its sixth season which premiered yesterday i.e. on December 7, 2019. If you have not guessed it already, MasterChef India season 6's journey of finding "the one" MasterChef has already commenced. The show aired at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night and will be broadcasted every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 p.m. The televised broadcast of the show will air on StarPlus while for those who miss the televised broadcast can catch up with what they missed by watching the repeat telecast online on the Hotstar app anytime on their mobile phones, tablets, etc.

All about MasterChef India season 6

This season will be hosted and judged by celebrity chefs, Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Chef Vineet Bhatia. While Vikas and Ranveer have been a part of earlier seasons, Vineet is the new member in the panel of judges this season. In the first episode of MasterChef India season 6, the auditions of hunting master chefs have already begun. Those final bunch of contestants will then compete with each other to acquire the ultimate title of MasterChef India season 6, 2019.

The running time of the show in 45 minutes while the agenda of this season is 'Soch, Surat Aur Swaad,' which literally translates to 'Thoughts, Looks and Taste,' while this season is tagged with 'Tasty Dish Varna Game Finish.' Whichever contestant can ace all the three factors in the dishes which they prepare throughout the season, will win MasterChef India Season 6's Trophy, have their own Cookbook published and a Cash Prize.

