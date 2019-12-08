MasterChef India Timings, Judges, Launch Date | All You Need To Know About Season 6

MasterChef India is one of the most popular cooking reality television shows of India. The show is inspired by an Australian show namely MasterChef Australia and it also follows a format similar to the Australian version. MasterChef India season 1 aired in the year 2010. Now the franchise has come up with the 6th season of the show. Here's everything that you need to know about the show.

MasterChef India Season 6 Timings

Fans and followers of the show can now watch the MasterChef India telecast at 9.30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

MasterChef India Season 6 launching date

The season 6 of MasterChef India was launched on December 7, 2019. It is one of the most-watched cooking television reality show and has received immense love from the audiences.

MasterChef India Season 6 Host and Judges

The most popular television cooking reality television show MasterChef India season 6 is hosted by well-known chefs of India. The judges and hosts are Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia. Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar have previously hosted the show before. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Zorawar Kalra have also been on the judges' panel before. However, this time the new season has welcomed a fresh face, Vineet Bhatia. Fans and followers will see Vineet Bhatia hosting the show for the first time.

MasterChef India Season 6 Broadcasting details

MasterChef India Season 6 will be broadcasted on Star Plus channel at 9.30 pm. The show will also be made available online for the fans. Followers of the show can check out the upcoming episodes of the show on Hotstar’s official website and app. Stay tuned for further updates of the show.

