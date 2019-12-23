Masterchef Season 6 Written Update: Special Guests | December 21 & 22

Masterchef India is the Indian version of the popular competitive cooking reality show, based on the Masterchef British series. This is where aspiring chefs from different parts of the world show off their culinary skills. Let’s look at what happened in the recent episode of Masterchef India:

Masterchef Season 6 - December 21

In this episode of MasterChef India Season 6, the Judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia welcomed some very special guests on the show. These were Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, and Parthiv Patel. Contestants also impressed them by their cooking skills.

The Judges also said that they were all waiting for them and the chefs have to cook like a professional and serve them. The guests will decide whether they are good or not. So, the judges then divided them into one team and contestants had to work in a team to win the battle. One more highlight of the show was Brian Lara. The new Chefs cooked for our Indian cricket players. Brian Lara came to the show to rate the food prepared by the contestants.

Masterchef Season 6 - December 22

Judge Vikas Khanna went to the kitchen and looked at how contestants are cooking the food. They then got shocked and said it was ridiculous. If they do things like these they have to go back to the black apron. The competition then started and the top 10 contestants of MasterChef India season 6 had to do lots to win this task because judges were already quite upset and if they did not do things right this time, they might have been eliminated. Irfan Pathan looked impressed by the contestants’ cooking and complimented them. All the presentations were quite impresseive. But on the other hand, judges were not satisfied as much as they hoped they would be.

