MasterChef India: Vineet Bhati's 'The Rumali Roti Challenge' To Teach A Lesson In Humility

Vineet Bhatia is a well-known chef from the UK who is appearing as a judge on MasterChef India season 6 for the first time. He is one of the older restaurant veterans and was seen on Netflix’s new culinary competition, The Final Table. He has many restaurants over the world. Few of his famous hotels are Ziya (Mumbai), Indego (Dubai), and Amari (Mauritius). In the second episode of Masterchef India season 6, Judge Vineet Bhatia taught a contestant a life lesson in his own way. Fans are calling it The Rumali Roti challenge. Here is all you should know.

Read Also| MasterChef India: Judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar & Vineet Bhatia Join 6th Season

MasterChef India's Judge Vineet Bhati's The Rumali Roti challenge

When a contestant of MasterChef India named Sudeep entered the room with a dish, the judges did not like it. But after looking at the contestant's confidence despite his substandard food, Judge Vineet Bhatia challenged Sudeep to complete a task to get a second chance. The contestant agreed to Vineet Bhatia’s challenge and The Rumali Roti challenge was presented.

Read Also| MasterChef India Repeat Telecast Available Online At All Times; Details Here

Vineet Bhatia told the contestant a small story. He expressed that the first thing he learnt as a Chef as to make rotis. Soon after, he challenged the contestant to make a Rumali Roti. The contestant said it is the only thing he does not know to make is a roti.

Read Also| MasterChef India Timings, Judges, Launch Date | All You Need To Know About Season 6

After this, Chef Vineet Bhatia told the contestant that he will show him how to make one roti and then he has to do it. The contestant agreed to it. The contestant failed the first time and on his second attempt, he completed the task. But the roti was not good enough. However, judge Vineet Bhatia overlooked this and said that the judges were just pressuring him and he passed the challenge. After this, judge Ranveer Brar told the contest that he has earned the second chance and they will meet him in the next round. This was Vineet Bhatia’s Rumali Roti challenge that taught the contestant

Read Also| Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria: The Celebrated Chef Gets A Discharge And Is Back Home Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.